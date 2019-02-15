Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day was, in a word, fabulous. Kanye West likes to shower his wife with gifts—he made her this liquid gold dress—but for their fifth Valentine's together, he went the extra mile. Kanye enlisted the help of saxophone maestro Kenny G. In case you're not familiar with him, Kenny is known for his ability to play the smoothest of smooth jazz tunes. As a gift to Kim, Kanye had the musician play some notes in the middle of a rose-filled room. It was an extremely sweet gesture, and it had social media buzzing:

1) Who placed Kenny G inside the room?

2) Was he able to get out?

3) How long did he stay?

Kim shared the details. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented the whole thing on Twitter and Instagram and was apparently stunned by the surprise. "NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋," she captioned. She also added, "Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!"

Fellow celebs weighed in with some hilarious remarks. Chrissy Teigen was "worried" about Kenny. "Did Kenny have to stand there while the flowers were being set up," she asked. "How did he get out? we need more info on kenny!!!" Meanwhile, CNN political commentator, Ana Navarro, was thinking about Kim and Kanye's house layout. "Girl, where’s your furniture," she wrote.

Here's a video showing how it all went down:

Just like most things Kim K does on the internet, her video revealing the living room surprise got quite the reaction. Her tweet received more than 489,000 likes!