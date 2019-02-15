After saying “I do” during an intimate family wedding on December 23, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have revealed, little by little, details from the romantic ceremony which sealed their love story. Now fans have a chance for an inside look at the couple’s special day – after the singer shared candid photos on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!” Wrote Miley below a sweet snap of the newlyweds embracing.

At the same time Miley shared the delightful, unedited snaps, an amusing anecdote about the couple’s wedding photos came to light. Elvira Nordstrom, a Swedish tourist vacationing in Australia got more than she bargained for when she went to get some photos processed in the same photo store in New South Wales as Chris Hemsworth - Liam’s brother - used. The 21-year-old told Swedish publication Aftonbladet she was mistakenly sent an electronic file containing hundreds of Chris’ private snaps – including several of the wedding.

Elvira, 21, told the publication that after she revealed the mix-up on Instagram, Chris contacted her directly by phone. She deleted the photos and the actor thanked her for not linking them to the press. Before hanging up, Elvira took the opportunity to tell Hemsworth that she was a fan of his. "He replied: 'I am a big fan of you too. You're such a great person.' And I was like, 'Oh my God'," she said.

It seems that the couple chose to seal their love in their own home, with only their nearest and dearest present. Apart from close family members, it looks like there were few other guests. “My Valentine every day,” Miley captioned one particularly fun snap of the couple – when have been together since 2012.

As well as three black-and-white photos with her new husband, Miley shared three more with her 8million+ followers which showed off her spectacular wedding dress. For her day of days, the Wrecking Ball singer turned to iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood.

The off the shoulder, satin gown featured delicate drapes at the waist and showed off Miley’s fantastic figure to perfection. While this one-of-a-kind dress was made exclusively for Miley there are several similar designs that can be found in Vivienne’s 2019 Spring/Summer collection which are based in the songstress’ gown.

We’ve already seen the bride’s bouquet in a photo shared in December by the mother of the bride, Tish Cyrus. The unique bunch of blooms is made up of white wildflowers and lush foliage of different shades of green.

For her part, the singer’s mum wrote “This makes my heart so happy.” Tish certainly looks full of joy in the family snap with her daughter and her ex, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

The parents of the bride have also shared several images from the wedding. Once the singer – who has officially changed her name to Miley Hemsworth – confirmed her new marital status – her father shared a photo from the special day, captioning it: Miley and Liam, long live love!"