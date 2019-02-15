Staying healthy and maintaining a #SexyBod is more than working out and counting calories. Several celebrities not only wake up before the crack of dawn to squeeze in a 4am-6am workout (hello, Mark Wahlberg!), they cautiously watch what they eat, making a complete lifestyle transformation. We have spotted these celebrities who have adopted a full-on vegan diet by completely eliminating animal products from their meals and even their lives.

Beyonce and Ariana Grande, among others, follow a vegan diet in an effort to stay in shape, benefit the environment, and take care of our lovely animals.

Check out these videos to learn which other celebrities have followed their footsteps... some may have even invited you to join and you don't even know!

These influential celebrities know everything there is to know about vegan gains