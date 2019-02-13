A true Latin music party is about to take place at this year's 21st annual Latin Billboard Awards. Telemundo recently announced the nominees and of course, the most important names in the Latin music industry were included. One of them is Shakira. She appears on the list with four nominations: Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist, Tour of the Year, Feminine Artist of the Year, and Latin Pop Song of the Year. The singer took to social media to share the great news with her followers.

VIEW GALLERY Shakira took to social media to share the joyful news of her four nominations

Her fans received the good news just as the Colombian singer begins fitness training for what could be her next tour. On her Instagram account, Gerard Piqué's partner gives us an inside glimpse into her exercise routines with personal trainer Anna Kaiser. In the video, Shak appears to be very motivated while on the treadmill. "Trying to burn off the four pasta dishes from last night," she wrote.

This year, Ozuna broke a record with 23 nominations in 15 categories – including Artist of the Year and Hot Latin Song. J Balvin and Nicky Jam follow with 13 nominations each. Bad Bunny appears on the list of nominees with 12 opportunities to take home the golden statue. After hearing the news, Ozuna thanked his fans, friends and family for the support they have given him to get to where he is in his career. "I am extremely grateful to God for the great happiness that’s been given to me as a finalist 23 times," he said in a statement.

VIEW GALLERY Ozuna broke a record with 23 nominations in 15 categories

The names of the 34 winners will be revealed on April 25 during a ceremony broadcast live on Telemundo International in Las Vegas. In addition to nominees from genres such as tropical, pop and Mexican regional, a parade of stars will be celebrating alongside the artists on that special evening.

These are the main nominees for the Billboard Awards:

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna



New Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Raymix



Tour of the Year:

Jennifer Lopez

Luis Miguel

Romeo Santos

Shakira



Social Artist of the Year:

Anitta

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Lali



Crossover Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

DJ Snake

Drake



Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

T3r Elemento

Zion & Lennox



Song of the Year, Airplay:

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté

Daddy Yankee, Dura

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X

Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, Me Niego



Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté

Daddy Yankee, Dura

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, MIA

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X

Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year, Male:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna



Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Natti Natasha



Streaming Song of the Year:

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté

Daddy Yankee, Dura

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X

Ozuna & Romeo Santos, El Farsante

Top Latin Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Aura

Ozuna, Odisea



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Romeo Santos



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Mon Laferte

Rosalía

Shakira



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

T3r Elemento



Digital Song of the Year:

Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté

Daddy Yankee, Dura

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X



Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

J Balvin, Vibras

Ozuna, Aura

Ozuna, Odisea



VIEW GALLERY J Balvin is nominated with 13 mentions

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, El Baño

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, Echáme La Culpa

Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, Me Niego

Shakira & Maluma, Clandestino



Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Enrique Iglesias

Marco Antonio Solís

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira



Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

CNCO

Maná

Piso 21

Reik



Latin Pop Album of the Year:

CNCO, CNCO

Piso 21, Ubuntu

Rosalía, El Mal Querer

Sebastián Yatra, Mantra



Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Mejor Me Alejo

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Tu Postura

La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas, En Peligro de Extinción

Raymix, Oye Mujer

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Gerardo Ortiz

Raymix



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

T3r Elemento



Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna



Tropical Song of the Year:

Carlos Vives, Hoy Tengo Tiempo (Pinta Sensual)

Romeo Santos featuring Ozuna, Sobredosis

Romeo Santos, Centavito

Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, Cásate Conmigo



Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos



Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Buena Vista Social Club

Gente de Zona