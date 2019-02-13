A true Latin music party is about to take place at this year's 21st annual Latin Billboard Awards. Telemundo recently announced the nominees and of course, the most important names in the Latin music industry were included. One of them is Shakira. She appears on the list with four nominations: Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist, Tour of the Year, Feminine Artist of the Year, and Latin Pop Song of the Year. The singer took to social media to share the great news with her followers.
VIEW GALLERY Shakira took to social media to share the joyful news of her four nominations
Her fans received the good news just as the Colombian singer begins fitness training for what could be her next tour. On her Instagram account, Gerard Piqué's partner gives us an inside glimpse into her exercise routines with personal trainer Anna Kaiser. In the video, Shak appears to be very motivated while on the treadmill. "Trying to burn off the four pasta dishes from last night," she wrote.
MORE: Shakira shows the world how she burns off the calories from 4 plates of pasta
This year, Ozuna broke a record with 23 nominations in 15 categories – including Artist of the Year and Hot Latin Song. J Balvin and Nicky Jam follow with 13 nominations each. Bad Bunny appears on the list of nominees with 12 opportunities to take home the golden statue. After hearing the news, Ozuna thanked his fans, friends and family for the support they have given him to get to where he is in his career. "I am extremely grateful to God for the great happiness that’s been given to me as a finalist 23 times," he said in a statement.
VIEW GALLERY Ozuna broke a record with 23 nominations in 15 categories
The names of the 34 winners will be revealed on April 25 during a ceremony broadcast live on Telemundo International in Las Vegas. In addition to nominees from genres such as tropical, pop and Mexican regional, a parade of stars will be celebrating alongside the artists on that special evening.
MORE: All the evidence that 2019 is Latin Music's year to shine
These are the main nominees for the Billboard Awards:
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
New Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Raymix
Tour of the Year:
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Social Artist of the Year:
Anitta
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
DJ Snake
Drake
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
T3r Elemento
Zion & Lennox
Song of the Year, Airplay:
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté
Daddy Yankee, Dura
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X
Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, Me Niego
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté
Daddy Yankee, Dura
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny featuring Drake, MIA
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X
Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Song Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Streaming Song of the Year:
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté
Daddy Yankee, Dura
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X
Ozuna & Romeo Santos, El Farsante
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Mon Laferte
Rosalía
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento
Digital Song of the Year:
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, Te Boté
Daddy Yankee, Dura
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, X
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea
VIEW GALLERY J Balvin is nominated with 13 mentions
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, El Baño
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, Echáme La Culpa
Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, Me Niego
Shakira & Maluma, Clandestino
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Marco Antonio Solís
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Maná
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
CNCO, CNCO
Piso 21, Ubuntu
Rosalía, El Mal Querer
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Mejor Me Alejo
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Tu Postura
La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas, En Peligro de Extinción
Raymix, Oye Mujer
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Gerardo Ortiz
Raymix
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
T3r Elemento
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Tropical Song of the Year:
Carlos Vives, Hoy Tengo Tiempo (Pinta Sensual)
Romeo Santos featuring Ozuna, Sobredosis
Romeo Santos, Centavito
Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, Cásate Conmigo
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Buena Vista Social Club
Gente de Zona