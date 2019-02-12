Jorge Lendeborg Jr. is quickly becoming known as the ‘best friend’ that all the leading ladies want to have in Hollywood. With his charismatic nature, good humor and devilishly handsome looks, it’s rightfully so. First, the 23-year-old won audiences over as Hailee Steinfeld’s confidante in Bumblebee, and now he is back on the big screen winning over Rosa Salazar in Alita: Battle Angel. The Dominican-born actor is among the star-studded cast that also includes Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez and Jennifer Connelly. Working with Robert Rodriguez in this $200 million budget film was a dream come true for the actor. Watch above for Jorge’s chat with HOLA! USA.

Alita: Battle Angel comes out on February 14.