Oh, that pregnancy glow! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out tonight looking as glam and in love as ever. The expecting royal couple attended a special gala performance at the Natural History Museum in London, and again, they looked flawless. She wore an all-white outfit, while he dressed up in a navy tux. Dressed up to the nines, both were ready to watch a show that actually holds a lot of meaning in their hearts. Let's dive in for the fancy details!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a glam date at the Natural Histroy Museum in London

Prince Harry looked dapper in his navy tux, but all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex this Tuesday night. She dressed up in a white Calvin Klein turtleneck midi dress that was paired with an equally stunning cream-colored coat by designer Amanda Wakely. She topped off the look with an olive-colored suede clutch and matching olive suede pumps.

MORE: Revealed: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going on a working babymoon - in Africa!

And what was the ~royal~ occasion? The couple attended a gala performance of The Wider Earth, a critically acclaimed production that centers around a young Charles Darwin and his expedition aboard the HMS Beagle. The performance is in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) as well as the production’s official charitable partner, The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC). The former, which Prince Harry is president of, enables young leaders to achieve their dreams through a network of foundations and supporters. The latter is a network of conservation initiatives striving to protect indigenous forests all over the world.

After arriving, the Duchess of Sussex was greeted with a bouquet of flowers

And remember when Meghan and Harry were absolutely dominating life and love during their royal tour last year? While they visited New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Tonga, they unveiled six dedications to the QCC and welcomed commitment to this initiative by its latest member, Kiribati.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at @NHM_London for tonight’s gala performance of #TheWiderEarth in support of @QueensComTrust @QueensCanopy pic.twitter.com/yGE5IRCUbK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2019

In other royal news, Meghan and Harry are planning on keeping the celebrations going by jetting off on a babymoon (yes, that's a thing!) to Africa.