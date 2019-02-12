George Clooney has spoken in defense of his friend Meghan Markle. While promoting his upcoming Hulu series, Catch-22, the Hollywood actor was asked about Prince Harry and his wife’s royal baby, and if he would be asked to be the godfather. In response, the 57-year-old movie star attacked the way Meghan has been treated since joining the royal family and compared her situation to that of late Princess Diana’s. “They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s being pursued and vilified,” he said according to Who magazine.

George and his wife, Amal Clooney are close friends of the royal couple and were guests at their wedding in May. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself,” said the father-of-two. “We’ve seen how that ends,” he added in reference to the Princess’ fatal car crash in 1997.

Aside from George, a number of the Duchess’ close friends have also spoken out toward negative press and comments about the expecting royal. “Meg has always sat silently back and endured the lies and untruths,” a former co-star told People. “We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby,” added the source.

Nonetheless, based on her friends' remarks, Prince Harry’s wife continues to be the Meghan they've always known and appreciated. “We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work. In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed.”