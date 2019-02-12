It could be that Heidi Klum and her fiancé Tom Kaulitz have more to look forward to than a wedding this year, if reports in the German press are to be believed. On Monday, it was reported that the recently engaged couple are expecting their first child together, after fashion designer Wolfgang Joop was chatting to TV channel RTL when he seemingly let slip the news. There's been no official confirmation from Heidi and her musician fiancé, but the pair are yet to deny the rumors. Heidi is already a proud mom of four older children – Leni, 14; Henry, 12; Johan, 11; and Lou, 8. HOLA! has reached out to Heidi's rep for comment.

In December, during the holidays, Tom – the guitarist in rock band Tokio Hotel - popped the question to Heidi and the supermodel shared the happy news on her Instagram page. Heidi, 45, and Tom, 29, made their red carpet debut in May 2018, and have been inseparable ever since. The couple opened up about their 17-year age difference during an interview with People in July, with Heidi saying of Tom: "He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."

Recently, Heidi spoke to our sister publication HELLO! about raising her children in the spotlight, and revealed that they are all pursuing their own paths right now. She said of oldest daughter Leni: "She wants to dance right now. I’m letting her do what she wants to do." Heidi added: "I’m not putting any seeds in my kids’ heads of what they should do. I want them to come up with their own things. They are not really stage kids. For example, my oldest son is 12; he’s turning 13. I think he has his dad’s voice. It has that husky, sexy kind of voice that Seal has. I’m always like Henry, you have such a beautiful voice, but he doesn’t want to. He loves sports."