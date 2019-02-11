Roma's success continues! The film stood out at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), scoring some top awards at the ceremony that took place on Sunday night in London. Director Alfonso Cuarón, and stars Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira – who have been hitting red carpets non stop this awards season – stole the show! Their acclaimed film took home seven trophies at the gala, during which the British academy rewards the best international films of the year.



Ahead of the February 24 Academy Awards, Roma stars Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira hit the red carpet at the British Oscars

Yalitza and Marina hit the BAFTAs red carpet, captivating the crowd in beautiful gowns. For the occasion, Yalitza wore a red satin dress designed by Alberta Ferreti, made especially for her and accessorized with jewelry created by Bulgari. While Marina de Tavira decided to wear a white dress with silver details by Oscar de la Renta and it wasn’t just her smile that made her set her apart, but the silver Jimmy Choo shoes and Bulgari signature accessories made her look even more elegant.

It was, of course, the actress' famously charming personalities that really made this moment special. And director Alfonso Cuarón arrived on the red carpet after the Roma stars, sporting a smile that expressed his thrill at seeing the cast and crew's hard work rewarded at such an important ceremony.



Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón won his first BAFTA for Best Director, an acknowledgment of the effort and dedication it took to make the powerful movie a reality

Roma's several awards made the night even more memorable, with triumphs in the categories of Best Film, Best Film Not in the English Language, and Best Photography. But Alfonso Cuarón closed on a high note when he received one of the most prestigious awards that BAFTA presents each year. The Mexican filmmaker won his first BAFTA for Best Director, an acknowledgment of the effort and dedication it took to make the powerful movie a reality.