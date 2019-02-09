There is no doubt that becoming a parent is an absolute blessing. When a special little daughter comes along, celebrities are just like us. Excited yet scared, happy yet terrified, their feelings can be all over the place! The common denominator is a love of the truest and deepest kind. These celeb daddies are definitely in love with their little bundles of joy, and here is the definitive proof: Ricky Martin, Aaron Díaz and David Beckham. Get ready to 'coo' along with us!

Aaron Díaz

The Mexican actor and telenovela star, who recently made the crossover trek to our TV screens in the series “Quantico”, revealed to HOLA! USA how it feels to include his girls, Erin and Regina, who are 6 and 5 years old, in his ever-changing lifestyle. “It opens up a whole different world for kids that are so young, I think it is a blessing,” he said.

Ricky Martin

For the Boricua superstar, 2019 came with a little girl on board! The 47-year-old Grammy-winner, already father of twin boys, revealed on his Instagram that he and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed a new addition into their family. “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef,” he wrote.

The couple’s high-profile Hollywood friends couldn’t have been more excited, sending goods vibes and blessings their way.

David Beckham

The former socccer player, fashion mogul and husband to designer-extraordinaire Victoria Beckham, was pleasantly surprised when little Harper arrived. Already dad to three boys, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, he confessed to Entertainment Tonight back in 2015, to be “a bit more stricter” with boys rather than with his girl, and by the looks of his Instagram profile, we get the feeling that hasn’t changed a bit.

All these famous faces have one thing in common: little ladies that became the light of their lives. Plus, it just gives us even more reasons to love them: they’re good dads to their girls! Let’s have more of that, please.