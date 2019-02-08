To say Sofia Vergara has a love for sweets might be an understatement. The Colombian beauty often shares candid photos of herself indulging in all kinds of baked goods. It's clear they have a special place in her heart.

Sofia Vergara can't get enough of the sweetest treats

In the past, the Modern Family star has declared her love for sweet treats loud and clear. “I love cakes. I love pies, too," she said in 2016. "I love these because it’s not really a cake, it’s like a meringue, but it looks like a cake so I like it. Of course, who doesn’t like chocolate cake? I literally work out just so I can give in to the temptation and eat the cake. My workout motto is ‘No pain, no cake!"