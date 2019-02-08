To say Sofia Vergara has a love for sweets might be an understatement. The Colombian beauty often shares candid photos of herself indulging in all kinds of baked goods. It's clear they have a special place in her heart.
In the past, the Modern Family star has declared her love for sweet treats loud and clear. “I love cakes. I love pies, too," she said in 2016. "I love these because it’s not really a cake, it’s like a meringue, but it looks like a cake so I like it. Of course, who doesn’t like chocolate cake? I literally work out just so I can give in to the temptation and eat the cake. My workout motto is ‘No pain, no cake!"