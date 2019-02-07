Jordyn Woods HOLA! USA interview

She's the girl that Kylie Jenner loves "more than life itself," who radiates confidence and empowers girls of all shapes and sizes with her street-style (and ultra cool) active-wear brand, scndnture. She is the girl with 8 million Instagram followers who has the power to post a stunning #nofilter selfie while also making actual change within her influencer-status platform.

Meet Jordyn Woods, the head-to-toe gorgeous, curvy model who is quickly making a name for herself online and off, and who has also managed to capture our hearts.

Jordyn Woods walked the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress fashion show during NYFW

This week, the 21-year-old stunner walked the American Heart Association's 'Go Red For Women' Red Dress fashion show at NYFW. To say she looked stunning in red is quite the understatement. Not only did she rock a fiery hot Macys dress, she also did it for the show's cause: combating heart disease. "My dad passed away two years ago and I feel like it’s important to stay on top of your health," she exclusively told HOLA! USA. "I have a mother who really focuses on women’s health, who deals with heart health issues. I was cool doing it so that I could bring more awareness."

If you're like us and keep tabs on Kylie's Insta feed for inspo, then you'll remember that Jordyn was also present during Stormi's first birthday party celebration that, of course, took place in an isolated and totally Instagrammable island. "It was beautiful. So much fun and so nice," she said. Besides Kylie and Travis Scott, Jordyn is also super obssessed with little Stormi. "I feel like every day is a milestone. It’s just so awesome seeing this little thing grow and learn more and more. She’s such a good child."

HOLA! USA got an inside look before the show and talked all things fashion and Stormi

Unlike Stormi, who "doesn't even need tips" for walking the runway, Jordyn opts for mentally blacking out. "[I] just mentally go for it and not think about what’s going to happen," she shared. And when she's not on the runway, she's eagerly watching the rest of the shows both on social media and IRL. "I think it’s cool because if you don’t make the show you can always see everything straight on Instagram."

Recently, we've been seeing more and more inclusivity in all industries, but the 21-year-old model hopes to see more change take center stage during NYFW this year. "I hope I see more diversity on the runways. Whether it’s race, color, height or size, I would just love to see more diversity so I'm going to be looking out for that, for sure."

Like her Kardashian-Jenner besties, Jordyn is following in their footsteps and making moves in the modeling and business worlds. Her style, though? That's all her. "Fashion is about making changes and trying new things," she said. "This year I’m def willing to try more and venture out. But I like to keep it really simple. Very casual, comfortable, sexy. Simplicity is key for me."

Reporting by Tionah Lee