Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became overcome with emotion as she spoke about a child who lost their life while in custody of the US Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE). During a news conference held in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, February 7, the congresswoman cried as she spoke about seven-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, who passed away in December. “Until they can prove that they are honoring human rights, until they can make a good-faith effort to expand and embrace immigrants,” the 29-year-old politician passionately said.

“The immigrants in this nation that have always been a part and have always been a core element of American democracy, until they can prove good faith to an American ideal they do not deserve any resources for their radical agenda.” Alexandria was joined by several of her fellow Democratic congresswomen at the event organized by MoveOn. During her speech, the New York native wiped away tears from under her glasses.

In another moment, Alexandria was seen hugging her colleagues and other attendees at the rally. This isn’t the first time the politician has had the young Guatemalan child on her mind. During the State of the Union address on February 5, Alexandria wore a pin on her lapel featuring the little girl’s face. Alexandria also turned heads with her statement-making fashion for the occasion.

The New York native wore an all-while caped blazer with matching trousers. The representative remained true to form, rocking her signature red lip and gold hoop earrings and sleek ponytail. In her effort to continue to stand up for what she believes in. The rep wore all-white in solidarity with the women’s suffrage movement.