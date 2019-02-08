A month later, we finally have an answer: Kanye West’s lavishly pricey condo in the spicy beaches of Miami, a Christmas gift to lovely wife Kim Kardashian, fell through. Rumors swirled. What really happened? Was it another classic example of buyer’s remorse, an off-the-cuff purchase carrying with it a prickly price tag nudging too deep into bare pockets? Not our power couple! According to DailyMail, the 41-year-old rapper put down a $600,000 non-refundable deposit.

Kim and Kanye lost the $600,000 deposit they had put down for the $14 million condo

In early January, Kim and Kanye were seen snuggling in the balcony of their newly purchased home, kissing as perpetual newlyweds would. Something was amiss, though, and it turned out to be the sheer lack of privacy as evidenced by the avalanche of paparazzi photographs closely following their PDC (Public Display of Canoodling).

The couple reportedly backed away from the purchase of the 4-bedroom and 5 and ½ bathroom unit, citing they would rather spend their millions on a property that offers more privacy and seclusion. The condo is located at Faena House, which for those of you not in the know is considered the ‘Billionaire Beach Bunker.’ The gorgeous space was originally on the market for a jaw-dropping-but-not-exactly-unheard-of-for-South-Florida $15.5 million. Kim and Kanye worked their magic and negotiated the price tag to a much more reasonable $14 million.

A source revealed that the Faena house condo ‘lacked privacy for them and their fam.’ It makes sense. The parents of soon-to-be four need a larger space for their growing family. In January it was reported that the couple is expecting their fourth child, following North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago West, 1. Like Chicago, their fourth will be delivered via surrogacy. According to sources, this last West-Kardashian baby will be a boy, as the couple reportedly had one embryo left.

The power couple are expecting their fourth child via surrogacy Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim and Kanye may be seeking a new place in the Bahamas as we speak. We will keep our ears peeled and keep you posted on the next installment of ‘Kim and Kanye buy a beach home’ saga!