Yalitza Aparicio is having a moment! The 25-year-old star of Roma has found instant success since the film’s debut. Yalitza has become a stand out on the red carpet and won numerous awards for the Netflix film – which was directed by Best Director Oscars' contender, Alfonso Cuarón.

Now the Mexican native is garnering more success as she makes her first appearance at the 2019 Academy Awards, where she is nominated in the Best Actress category. If you’re not familiar with the star on the rise, what are you waiting for? Find out more about Yalitza and just why the world's eyes have been captivated by the former teacher.