In case you missed it, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are gracing the cover of Vogue's March issue, and just, wow. Besides the gorgeous photos, the newlyweds revealed it all in their joint interview, sharing intimate facts about their relationship like when they started dating, a betrayal, and the tiny detail that Justin was celibate before marrying Hailey. Again, wow. Let's dive in, kids!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are gracing the cover of Vogue's March issue Photo: Annie Leibovitz

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Hailey bluntly stated. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.” Before the two wed last September, they had a ten-year friendship that started in 2009 after a meeting at the Today show. Fast forward several years later, and both A-listers briefly dated, but things didn't end well. “Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey explained. “Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

MORE: Shawn Mendes had this to say about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's engagement

But after rekindling their romance last summer, the two knew they were meant to be and Justin proposed just one month later. Still, the "honeymoon phase" was not without some trouble, and Hailey revealed that she felt somewhat homesick after her marriage. Justin, on the other hand, believes that arguing is good for the relationship. "Fighting is good," he said. "Doesn’t the Bible talk about righteous anger? We don’t want to lose each other. We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it’s been really difficult to get her to say what she feels."

The newlyweds revealed that marriage is hard, but they work through it and want people know that they're coming from "a really geunine place" Photo: Annie Leibovitz

And not surprising, Justin is the more emotional one, while Hailey is more logical. “He’ll say, ‘I feel,’ and I’ll say, ‘I think,’ ” she explained during the interview. “I have to really dive deep and struggle to be in touch with my emotions. He gets there immediately.”

But one of the most revelatory tidbits of the story is the fact that Justin spoke of his "legitimate problem with sex," revealing that he was celibate for some time because he wanted to "feel closer to God." He said: "I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result."

According to Justin's stylist and road manager Ryan Good, Justin is the one that feels too much, while Hailey is "this force of calm" Photo: Annie Leibovitz

During the interview, Hailey also revealed that she's working hard at their marriage. "I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she said. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard.”

From what we could see, it's obvious these two are head over heels for each other and they complement each other perfectly. As Justin’s stylist and road manager, Ryan Good, said, “Justin is someone who cares too much… That care, is what makes Justin a great performer. He can really feel the mood of a crowd. But in his world, where there’s so much take-take-take, it’s hard for him to feel safe." And Hailey? She is "this force of calm. She is level.”