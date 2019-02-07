Last night, Jennifer Lopez and her macho Alex Rodriguez were out and about in Miami probably still celebrating their second anniversary and definitely having the time of their lives because they are, after all, J. Lo and Alex. But in a pleasant plot twist, they were joined by retired professional basketball player (and one of the tallest men alive) Shaquille O'Neal! And lucky for us, they captured the hilarious picture on Instagram. Scroll to laugh, please!

Jennifer Lopez and retired basketball player Shaquille O'Neal posed for a picture where the height difference is clearly visible Photo: Instagram/shaq

The former Los Angeles Lakers player posted a picture of himself and Jennifer in the middle of a lit party in the MIA that, from the looks of it, featured lots of champagne (shout out to the background waiters!). "Hung out with my good friends @jlo and @arod in Miami," he captioned the post.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez marks second anniversary with Alex Rodriguez in the most romantic way

As you can see, there's a stark difference between the two A-listers. J. Lo stands at an average 5'5, while Shaq is sky high at 7'1. Seeing them together makes us feel the way the Second Act actress looks in the Insta post: puzzled, but happy.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their second anniversary together earlier this week

Although Alex didn't get in on the fun, you can best believe he was J. Lo's date. The two celebrated their second anniversary earlier this week and are as happy as ever. “I’m in a good relationship,” she previously told HOLA! USA. “I feel like I can say that for the first time— I don’t know — maybe ever. And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love."