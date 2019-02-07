She's not even 30 yet, and Eiza González has made one of her biggest dreams come true – she's arrived in Hollywood! The journey to the big screen hasn't been an easy one, but it's been worth the effort – she's now one of the most well known up and coming Latina actresses on the scene today. Recently, the young star, who hails from Mexico, unveiled Welcome to Marwen! with Steve Carell and has lots of exciting projects scheduled for 2019 including Paradise Hills, Alita: Battle Angel, Cut Throat City y Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the new edition of HOLA! USA, Eiza talks about finding a balance between her professional and personal life, and reveals what makes her happy.

One look at Eiza's busy schedule and you could say her alter ego could easily be Wonder Woman – but even between her numerous jobs and trips the actress still manages to find a gap for some 'me time'. This hard-working star knows how to make the most of her free time, and it's the things that she does to help herself nurture her body and her mind which bring her the most joy.

"I love to read about psychotherapy and to analyze why we do certain things. Therapy is important. To have this emotional support is important, whether it comes from inside yourself or someone else. I love to meditate, I love to do exercise to get in tune with my body," she told HOLA! USA.

Recently, Eiza turned 29, and she celebrated while working in the Sundance Film Festival. The actress, who rose to fame in the Telenovela Lola, érase una vez, shared a special moment with her friends. And she is happy in the knowlege she has grown both in her personal and professional life.

"The truth is that I feel a change, both mentally and emotionally as I prepare to enter my 30s," she noted. "Definitely, you become a different person from the first five years of your 20s to the second five years of that decade. As a woman, those ten years really change you. I feel in peace, I'm in a much more emotional and spiritual place, I'm more focused on spending more time with my family, making myself happy, loving myself more, being more self-aware, and spoiling myself more."

