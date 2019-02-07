Elsa Pataky's style has undergone some major (and absolutely delightful) changes throughout the years. From the early days of her career when she rocked a girl next door long hairstyle paired with a 2000s-era tank and jeans style, to that one time she chopped off her locks and sported blunt bangs to match a stunning red carpet gown, the Spanish actress has done it all.

Today, Elsa is back to her blonde roots and is as chic and glamorous as ever. Check out the video to relive some of her most memorable style moments.

