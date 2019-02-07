Elsa Pataky is living the dream! The actress, who moved from Spain to Australia four years ago with husband Chris Hemsworth, couldn’t think of a better place to raise their children. “The way of life here is simple; people are very positive and have many things in common with Spaniards. I’ve felt loved very much,” she told HOLA! USA.

Elsa, Chris and their children – India, Sasha and Tristan – spend their time on the beach, soaking up the beauty of the continent. And she wouldn’t have it any other way. Check out the video to see more of Elsa’s fabulous life down under.

