This week Salma Hayek attended the 14th annual Globe De Cristal Awards in Paris looking fresh and partying the night up. It was no beach vacation, but from what we can see from her Insta coverage, the French awards were, for lack of a better word, lit. The Mexican actress mixed and mingled with some of France's finest, including Charlotte Casiraghi's ex boyfriend (and French comedian) Gad Elmaleh!

After receiving the first ever International Globe of Honour award (shout out to Salma!), the Mexican actress enjoyed the rest of the night by snapping pictures with some of France's finest artists, including French film director Agnes Varda and French actress Juliette Binoche, who presented Salma with the prestigious award. "Thank you @globesdecristal for awarding me with the first International Globe of Honour," the brunette beauty wrote on her Instagram.

But the most memorable part of the night (at least for us!) was when Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi's ex boyfriend Gad Elmaleh photobombed Salma. The How to Be a Latin Lover actress posted a photo of herself enjoying some desserts with the French comedian creeping behind her and snatching her desserts. "Beware of the photobombers, they can steal your desert," she joked before translating the caption to French and Spanish.

In case you forgot, Gad and Charlotte dated for four years from 2011 to 2015, and they have one child—Raphaël Elmaleh—together. See below for a refresher:

Besides the desserts, the French comedian also went home with an award of his own. And if you're feeling some FOMO about these awards, this Salma Insta post will definitely make you feel better!