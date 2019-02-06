Wedding bells will soon be ringing in Hollywood! Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, an art gallery owner whom she has been dating since last spring. The actress' representatives confirmed the happy news to People magazine. The couple was recently spotted at a restaurant on a date in which they looked very happy and cozy.

It's worth noting that Page Six reported that on their date, the actress had a beautiful ring on her finger. “It was a huge diamond. It seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was stunning. They were sitting in a corner and she was wearing a black dress,” said a witness to the scene.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress started dating Cooke last spring, and since then, they have only been spotted together on rare occasions, as they don't attend red carpets or public events together. They have managed to keep their love out of the spotlight, however, they have sometimes been seen walking and sharing sweet moments of affection, proving that they’re very much still in the honeymoon phase of their romance.

Jennifer ended her romance with director Darren Aronofsky in November of 2017, less than a year after it began. She found love again Cooke, who is 33 years old and the director of the Gladstone Gallery, located in an exclusive neighborhood on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York. The couple were set up by one of The Hunger Games star’s best friends, Laura Simpson, and there was instant chemistry.

On the work front, Jennifer has most recently filmed the latest installment of X-Men, titled Dark Phoenix, which is currently in post-production. Her latest project is Bad Blood, a movie about the creator of a successful biotechnology company that is being investigated by the federal government.