There’s a new soccer star in the Ronaldo household! Georgia Rodriguez took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 5, to share a video of her and Cristiano Ronaldo’s one-year-old son Mateo – showing off his soccer skills on his father’s birthday. In the clip, the soccer star is all smiles as his baby boy adorably kicks the ball to him. Little Mateo smiles and cheers, as Cristiano and Georgia cheer him on. The little boy gets down to business, rolling up his sleeves as they game goes on.

Georgina Rodriguez shared a video of Cristiano and his youngest son Mateo Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

Georgia couldn’t let the moment go without shouting out the love of her life. “Congratulations my love! Thank you for making us so happy every day! We love you infinite @cristino.” Mateo’s soccer skills could be a birthday gift for the proud dad. Noticeably absent from the video were Mateo’s twin sister, Eva, their younger sister Alana and big brother Cristiano Jr., 8. Over the weekend, Georgia shared another sweet moment, featuring Ronaldo’s boys.

The 25-year-old model shared a picture of Cristiano and Mateo, wearing their father’s clothes. “Daddy dresses like that, happy little men. Can they be more precious? #HappySuday.” The model, who has been with the soccer star since 2017, often shares precious moments of their children.

Georgina opened up to HOLA! USA exclusively about becoming a mother and creating the dynamic. "I love children, nature, animals," she said inside the magazine. "I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."