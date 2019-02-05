By now, everyone knows about Yalitza Aparicio. The Oscar-nominated actress that has won over the hearts of millions (including Jessica Alba) for her breakout role in Alfonso Cuaron's flick Roma. With all the buzz surrounding her, the 25-year-old Mexican starlet has been radiating a Hollywood ~glow~, but after all the events, awards, parties (and after-parties!), Yalitza needs her "me time." And according to her latest Insta post, the way she likes to rest and recharge is with a whole lot of delicious Mexican food.

Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio posted her Mexican feast on Instagram, showing that she is just like us

Like a true foodie, the Roma actress shared a gallery of her Mexican feast. And judging by the looks of it, "feast" might be an understatement. There were taquitos, tacos, guac, beans, chicken, guac and more Oaxacan fare that helped the actress regain some energy. "Full, but happy," she captioned the post. "There's no better remedy than this food. I even woke up running."

In case you're itching for a bite, the food comes from popular James Beard Award-winning LA restaurant Guelaguetza. They claim to serve "the best Oaxacan food in the country," and Yalitza would know because she was born in Heroica Ciudad de Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca.

Besides chowing down on the best Mexican food, Yalitza is gearing up for the 91st Academy Awards (airing Sunday, February 24). The rising star is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her incredible work in Roma.