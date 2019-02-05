Maluma just made a very special change! In celebration of World Cancer Day, on February 4, the 25-year-old paid a visit to the Miami Cancer Institute where he stood in solidarity with the children who are fighting the disease. “It is impossible to put yourself in the shoes of these little ones but by those smiles one does anything,” the Spanish caption read. “Thank you, little masters for teaching us so much and for sure the next one I will not look for a hairdresser, I would go back one and a thousand times where you. #WorldCancerDay @baptisthealthsf.”

Maluma got a haircut from the young patients at the Miami Cancer Institute Photo: Getty Images

In the video, Maluma arrives at the hospital and showers the little patients with hugs. The Mala Mia singer sits in a chair and has the children come up and cut pieces of his hair. In another clip, Maluma playfully screams “oh my God,” as the kids cut pieces of his long blonde tresses. At one point, he asks a little girl who giggles while giving him a haircut, if she’s “having fun now.” After the patients are done, the Corázon singer’s barber adds the finishing touches to the new style.

At the end of the clip, Maluma poses with the children and debuts his new look – shorter – look. The Baptist organization shared a similar video, with a post dedicated to the superstar. “Our kids at Miami Cancer Institute helped latin music superstar @maluma get a brand new look! Thank you for the memories and the endless smiles! #MalumaBaby #WorldCancerDay #PediatricCancer #Maluma #MiamiCancerInstitute.”

Maluma’s message of solidarity got praise from a very special lady in his life. The singer’s girlfriend, Natalia Barulich left a sweet message under the video. “That’s why I love you,” the model wrote. The Créeme singer also got praise from Thalia, who captioned a series of clapping hand emojis.

The singer wanted to stand in solidarity with the children who lose their hair due to chemotherapy Photo: Getty Images

Prior to this change, Maluma shocked fans when he debuted his new hair color late last year. In October, the Felices Los 4 singer showed off his new blonde hair. “R E N A C E R / R E B O R N,” he wrote next to the pic, that got over one million likes by his adoring fans.