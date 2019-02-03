Maluma’s 2019 looks like it’s going to feature a very special collaboration! The Mala Mia singer attended Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta Georgia on Sunday, February 3 and made a very special friend. The 25-year-old singer took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with Black Eyed Peas frontman and super producer, Will.i.am. “One day you listen to his music until the record is scratched the next day you see him and it seems that you knew him all your life. IDOL! @iamwill would you like a June? Me!! [laughing emoji],” the singer captioned the picture in Spanish.

Maluma teased a collaboration with Will.i.am Photo: Getty Images

The Boom Boom Pow rapper took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with him and Maluma. The candid shots added more fuel to the speculation of the possibility of a joint project. “The beginning of amazing 2019 collaborations,” the caption, next to a picture of Maluma putting his number in Will’s phone read. The DJ followed that photo up with another one. “Imagine if we made a song to feel as fun as this picture.” Will’s final picture seems to confirm the news that the two are going to create some new music. “I can’t wait to get on the studio.”

The Colombian singer’s Super Bowl highlights didn’t stop with his moment with Will. Maluma also shared a picture smiling alongside Ciara and Russell Wilson. The superstar spent the weekend in the ATL in support of Michelob Ultra and his breakout Super Bowl spot.

Maluma spoke to HOLA! USA about the opportunity to represent Latin culture during the big dance. “For the Latin culture that’s a very huge step. To be there on that huge screen and to be part of it is something magical and something amazing,” he said. “I think that everyone is going to react in a very fun way and be very proud.”