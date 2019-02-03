Are you constantly looking for the perfect pair of jeans? The ones that aren't too tight, but hug you just enough to give you that natural lift? If you haven't yet found them, look no further because Colombian stunner Sofia Vergara just debuted an insanely gorgeous (and affordable!) denim line at Walmart that literally fits all shapes and sizes.

Sofia Vergara just debuted an insanely gorgeous (and affordable) denim collection that's exclusively sold at Walmart Photo: Courtesy Walmart.com

"I wanted to design a line of great-looking jeans, perfect for daytime casual or dressed up for night, and fun tops, that are comfortable and affordable," Sofia said about her new line that's exclusively sold at Walmart. "I am thrilled to partner with Walmart.com to create a collection for women of all shapes and sizes. Everyone’s body is different. Every body is beautiful and should be celebrated."

And what exactly is included in the collection? Obvi lots and lots of denim, including skinny jeans, skirts, shorts and jackets as well as cute graphic tees to pair with your choice of denim. And the best part? Bottoms are available in sizes 0-20 and tops range from XS to XXXL sizes, so there's a size for everyone. Oh, and the Modern Family actress also made sure that every item would be extremely comfortable for everyday use. "I live in my jeans," she said. "From going to the store, or to a business meeting, or to a night out partying, jeans are a must-have item for women."

The line includes skinny jeans, skirts, shorts and jackets with sizes available in 0-20 Photo: Courtesy Walmart.com

One of her favorite items in the collection includes the Margarita denim skirt, which is named after her own mother. "I’ll be wearing the Margarita Denim skirt all Spring long," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I wear mine with sneakers or sandals during the day and change into heels at night which i keep in my purse."

Of course we're obsessed with Sofia's line, but it turns out her husband Joe Manganiello is also a big fan because “they cradle the butt" in the right places. “They're Joe's favorite,” she told Extra. She also revealed that besides being pleasant to wear, her jeans allow you to eat all you want. “You don't feel like a sausage with these jeans because they have the perfect amount of stretch — you don’t feel restrictive,” she said. “You can actually sit and eat without having to open up your jeans…That is the selling point — you do not have to open your button.”

We're sold! You can now shop the entire collection on Walmart.com.