Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi, proved to be Travis Scott’s number one fan on Sunday night. Their little bundle of joy reacted in the cutest way as she watched her dad perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. Kylie took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment in which her daughter’s looking up at the television and captioned it, “PRICELESS.” Stormi, who just celebrated her first birthday last week, appeared mesmerized in front of the t.v. as she bopped and cooed to her father’s tunes.

Stormi had the cutest reaction to her dad's Super Bowl halftime show performance Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The adorable one-year-old, who is seen wearing a tie-dyed hoodie, paid close attention as her father rocked the stage alongside Maroon 5, however, it’s not the first time she’s proven to be daddy’s favorite admirer. Last November, the Sicko Mode rapper shared an equally adorable video of little Stormi smiling as she watched her father on the screen during his performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. As soon as he started performing, Stormi immediately began to giggle and dance. Cuteness!

There’s no doubt Stormi is everything in her parents’ lives. In light of her first birthday on February 1st, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Stormi on Instagram. She wrote, “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby? I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm.” She continued, “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.”

Her dad also shared an emotional message next to a carousel of Stormi’s pics. He wrote, “My queen, my heart, my air, my everything. Stormi’s birthday today. I love u so much baby. U the smartest and loving baby ever.Ur spirit keeps me going every day. Me and your mommy love u and can’t wait to share more beautiful days with you.” He continued, “Happy bdayy Stormiii, let’s rage.” Aunties Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and grandma Kris Jenner also wished the little one a happy birthday with endearing messages.