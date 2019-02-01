It's not exactly a surprise that Cardi B loves to shower her baby Kulture with gifts. They both have matching mommy-and-me Reeboks that are bedazzled with 4,500 Swarovski crystals and Kulture was just spotted wearing a $830 Versace puffer onesie. So yes, Cardi treats her baby girl extremely well. Now, the I Like It singer has gifted Kulture with even more luxe gifts. We're talking more than $3,600 worth of baby designer clothes that includes both Versace and Gucci items.

Cardi B showed off her baby Kulture's designer wardrobe that includes both Gucci and Versace items

Cardi took to her Instagram stories to show off the different clothing items. "My daddy keep me so fly mami, my daddy keep me so fly," she said in the video while capturing the display of seriously gorgeous baby outfits. Gucci flower lace bomber jacket? Check. Gucci poplin dress? Double check. Versace collared bib? Duh. The clothes are so cute that even Cardi wants in on them. "Aw look at this jacket, I gotta buy me a matching jacket."

Here's a taste of what her wardrobe consists of:

Gucci flower lace bomber - $820

Gucci Nylon jacket - $520

Versace barocco print sweatshirt - $420

Gucci poplin Dress - $295

Versace collared bib - $145

Versace barocco print dress - $385

Gucci flower lace jogging pants - $520

Gucci watercolor flowers dress - $595

Besides the stunning new collection, the 26-year-old singer also referenced her estranged husband Migos rapper Offset. "My daddy keep me so fly, so fresh" she continuously said in the Insta story, meaning the two are perhaps on better terms. She was reportedly caught FaceTiming with him and called him "my significant other" earlier this week.

Whether or not the two rappers get back to together, one thing is for sure—Cardi will always give Kulture the best. “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college," she revealed in an interview with W Magazine. "I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now."