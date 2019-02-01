You know Mario Lopez, right? Host of ExtraTV, adorable dad to two (and soon three) children, and most importantly, Slater from Saved by the Bell? Well, this week Mario won at the whole Throwback Thursday thing. He shared the funniest (and somehow still cutest) photo of himself when he was a little boy. Prepared to be overwhelmed with emotion.

Mario Lopez shared a hilarious throwback picture of his younger self on Instagram for Throwback Thursday Photo: Instagram/mariolopez

The vintage photo shows Mario as a toddler posing with a big red phone and sporting a huge head of hair. "Makin money moves on the hotline," the Extra host captioned his Instagram post. "Peep the gold bracelet."

Seeing as Mario is a fellow Latino, it is safe to say that this photograph is a clear product of his family's heritage. Everyone in the Latinx community knows how Extra (pun-intended) photoshoots can be before your communion, confirmation or quinceañera pictures. But this custom has its bright spots – we're glad his family dressed little Mario up because now the world has this cute picture to revisit.

The TV host also recently announced he and his wife are expecting their third baby together

In other Mario news, the Mexican actor recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their third baby together. The cute couple shared the happy news via an Instagram video that featured the whole family. “We are adding to the team,” he told his fans. “We’re going to be a party of five." As for what they’re having, the family is still not sure. "We don’t know what we’re having. If it’s going to be a boy or a girl,” he said. Whether it's a boy or a girl, you can be sure Mario will dress them up for an epic photoshoot.