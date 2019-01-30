Last week Meghan Markle attended a Cirque du Soleil performance with Prince Harry and honestly gifted us with a look that will surely be considered one of her most iconic maternity outfits in the future. She went full Hollywood with a sparkly deep blue gown, slicked-back bun and—this is the most scandalous part—a red lip. In case you didn't know, it's against royal protocal to wear bold colors, but in the past, royals have bent the rules, but I digress. Today, Meghan's old bestie Katharine McPhee shared a throwback photo on her Instagram that proves the Duchess of Sussex is straight up drawn to the rouge hues.

Katharine Mcphee shared a throwback photo with Meghan Markle that featured the two friends wearing a bold red lip

The old photo shows a young Meghan and Katharine during their musical days. "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," Katharine wrote as the caption to the Instagram photo. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me." The 34-year-old actress is currently in London starring in the West End production of Waitress, while the expecting Duchess of Sussex just topped off a visit to the National Theater.

Although Meghan has worn bold red lips in the past, she tends to go the neutral route these days and (FYI) the royal also does her own makeup. “She’s gotten more comfortable doing her own makeup," Meghan's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin told PEOPLE. “She’s been doing her makeup herself. She’s not fussy — she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door.”

As for her go-to looks? “She likes a stronger eye, her brow is a lot more defined now,” he says. "She doesn’t stray too far from her technique, she’s very formulaic with her routine.” But don't expect Meghan to keep rocking the red lip too much in the future. “The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it," Daniel said. "She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything."