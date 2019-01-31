The past few days have been full of excitement for Thalía. With the recent release of her new hit single Lindo Pero Bruto, featuring Argentine singer, Lali Espósito, Thalía has celebrated one success after another. The new single from her latest album, Valiente, has exceeded expectations on social media. Just hours after the music video’s debut the clip has already garnered more than two million views on YouTube.

But Thalía’s outright joy doesn’t stop there. The Amor a la Mexicana singer proudly shared an accomplishment that few have ever achieved. The Mexican singer made a surprise appearance in Times Square in New York City and was met with a gigantic billboard that promotes her new single with Lali. Tommy Mottola’s wife took to Instagram to share a series of clips in which she is reacts excitedly while Lali and her walk through one of the most iconic locations in the Big Apple. The singers were also surrounded by fans, who were filming them with their phones as they caught sight of the two stars. Needless to say, the adoring fans were just as excited to see them.

Dressed in a bright yellow furry coat and holographic sunglasses, Thalía excitedly yelled while hugging Lali after seeing herself up on the giant screen. “I’m screaming like a little girl in the busy streets of Time Square! A giant billboard with Lindo Pero Bruto ... They surprised us!” she captioned a social media post.

Thalía and Lali were in for a big surprise when they got to Times Square Photo: Instagram/@laliespositoo_01

On the other hand, Lali dedicated a sweet message to Thalía in which she thanked her for the opportunity of being included on the song. “I still can’t believe it! Thank you Thalía for thinking of me for this song and for opening up the world with good vibes and love for the arts!” she wrote on Instagram.

Thalía is currently enjoying of one of the greatest moments of her career. With the recent debut of her Valiente album, and the success that's come with each of her singles, the singer has proven her star is thriving now more than ever.

In addition to the millions of listens achieved by her songs, Thalía continues to succeed in the entrepreneurial world with her recently launched Adria by Thalia hair care products line, which like her music, is currently flying off shelves.