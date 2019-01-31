Days after she was admitted to the hospital for a ruptured ovarian cyst, British actress Kate Beckinsale wanted to thank her followers for their support - and she did it with a touch of humor after she was the center of a right royal mix up. USA Today published a story about her hospitalization, but instead of accompanying the story with a picture of the famous actress they mistook her for another Kate… Kate Middleton. But the Pearl Harbor actress was amused by the mistake.

VER GALERÍA

“So moved and touched by all the kind wishes I have received over the last few days and staggered by the similar and worse stories my cysters have been sending me. I am feeling much better and I hope all the other girls going through it are too. Back to resume my royal duties. William says hi,” she joked, referencing the Duchess of Cambridge's royal husband.

The actress, who typically isn't very open about her private life, shared a photo of herself with a crying face from her hospital stay which instantly provoked concern from her followers. “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” she said. However, some users claimed that her situation must not be that serious if she had the courage to share a selfie, so the actress gave her explanation: “My mom took the photo. I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.” She added: "I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative... I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share.”

Thankfully, Kate has been released and is feeling much better. "Thank you so much to everyone who has wished me well and lots of love to the girls here who have been through similar or worse," she said. Very soon we will see the British actress on the small screen as the protagonist of The Widow, an eight-episode mini-series that will be released on March 1 on Amazon Prime Video.