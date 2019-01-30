Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fell in love in a very new age way. Mrs. Jonas made her first television appearance since saying “I do,” and opened up about the chat that led them to the alter. “He DM’d me on Twitter saying, ‘I’ve heard from common friends that we should meet. What do you think about that?’” she told Ellen on Wednesday, January 30. “It’s very millennial, I know. I was like ‘just text me.’ I had seen Close by then and that was the only thing I saw. I was like “Wowza.”

Priyanka Chopra talked to Ellen about meeting Nick Jonas and their wedding Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The 36-year-old shared that although she and her husband have been in the spotlight for years – they weren’t too familiar with each other’s careers. “Everyone knew the Jonas brothers,” she explained. “I just didn’t know the music. I knew some of the songs, but I didn’t really know much about them.” What better way to get to know each other than a trip down memory lane.

"Nick and I both didn’t know much about each other. So, we did a show and tell after we started dating and we showed each other our work from when we were younger.” She continued: “The embarrassing stuff, the horrible things. That’s how we got to know each other’s careers.” One thing that made her fall in love with the Jealous singer – his ability to stay humble in the spotlight. “It shocks me how he’s not been corrupted,” she said.

“You know when you’ve been in entertainment for a long time. He’s so family driven. It’s all about his parents. He’s just really nice and sweet.” Priyanka and Nick tied the knot during a series of three ceremonies – held in India – in December. The couple’s main focus was family. While everyone who mattered attended the lavish ceremony, Priyanka’s mother still had other guests in mind.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December during a series of lavish ceremonies in India Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

“My mother was so upset with me the whole time," the Quantico actress quipped. “She was like ‘I need to have another party for the 150 thousand people that I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser? It was a whole conversation.” She continued: “When you have 100 people in your family. It’s like a whole thing.”

