Turns out Kylie Jenner is just like us. She loves a buzzy Instagram post, but she also likes to stay in and order loads of food because is there really anything greater than lying on your couch and eating? Nope! And the 21-year-old makeup mogul agrees. In Postmates' spotlight series The Receipt, the food delivery company takes a deep dive into Kylie's orders in the past year. And it might be because she's a new mommy, but she has ordered a lot of food in 2018. Exactly $10,000 worth it.

According to the feature, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has placed 186 Postmates orders in the last 365 days. So what does Kylie eat? Pretty much everything. Her most-ordered items include cream cheese bagels (which she ordered on the morning of her birthday) miso ramen bowls and matcha lattes. She also almost always likes to order around breakfast time at 10 a.m.

As for Kylie's price range? It totally varies. Her most expensive order of the year was a bottle of 1942 Don Julio Añejo Tequila, while her smallest order was a bottle of Smartwater and a single carrot (yes, one carrot!). She's also big on sharing. One time during a photoshoot, she placed five orders in the span of a couple of hours. She ordered one cream cheese bagel from The Bagel Broker at 10 a.m. Four hours later at 2:07 p.m., she ordered a six-pack of macaron ice cream sandwiches from Milk. Four minutes later, an order of penne Bolognese from Mauro's Cafe at Fred Segal was placed. Two minutes later, she put in an order of taquitos, Mexican rice, enchiladas and a tostada salad from Casita del Campo. And finally, four minutes later, Kylie ordered the truffle "Impossible Burger" from Umami Burger. Yum!

“Rob [Kardashian] and I probably Postmates the same,” Kylie tells the food delivery app. “We Postmates each other things to try all the time, like new drinks and stuff.” And as for that one single carrot order, there's an explanation! “I was making matzo ball soup and had all the ingredients but carrots.”

However, the most interesting bit of information to come out of the blog post is Kylie's pregnancy cravings. One week before giving birth to Stormi she ordered an Oreo McFlurry, 10pc chicken nuggets, and French fries. It's official: We are Kylie and Kylie is us.