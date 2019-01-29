Celine Dion is setting the record straight about her relationship with Pepe Munoz! “We’re friends. We’re best friends,” she told The Sun. “Of course, we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out. I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend.” The My Heart Will Go On singer clarified that she is “single,” noting, “The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man.’ Yeah, there’s another man in my life, but not the man in my life.”

Celine Dion said that she and dancer Pepe Munoz are best friends Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Celine Dion is couture Queen in Vogue video – see the stylish moment

The Spanish dancer has been spotted by Celine’s side for the last two years. Celine shared that Pepe has done a great job navigating life in the public eye. “It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together,” she said. “We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved. But when people started taking pictures it was like ‘Who’s that guy? René?’ Let’s not mix everything.”

MORE: Celine Dion reveals that husband René Angélil is the only man she ever kissed

Celine and Pepe have been spending a lot of time together. The equally stylish dancer has appeared sitting next to the Power of Love singer during Paris fashion week. Pepe even took to his Instagram on Monday to share a picture of him and Celine enjoying Chicago. Celine’s husband, René Angélil passed away in 2016 – after a long battle with cancer. The singer, who is mother to 18-year-old René Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, opened up about life without her longtime love and the possibility of dating again.

Pepe has been by Celine's side – following the passing of her husband René Angélil Photo: Getty Images

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him [Rene], married to him,” the Because You Loved Me singer told UK’s The Sun in 2017. “He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him.”