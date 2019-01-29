When Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez aren't busy giving up carbs and sugar, the power couple love to spend time with each other and their blended families. Their idyllic life is like watching a television show. We're sure there are fans who might be dreaming of a reality series on E! centered around the Lopez-Rodriguez family! Well, those fans just got the next best thing. This week, Alex debuted his own YouTube Channel, which will give us a glimpse into his and J. Lo's fabulous life together.

Alex Rodriguez announced a new Youtube channel that will feature an inside look at his and J.Lo's life together Photo: Instagram/arod

The former pro baseball player announced the news via Instagram with a quick clip teasing the upcoming episodes of his YouTube series. And the Insta teaser shows their lives are as magical as fans might imagine —working out, flying private, driving first-class cars and spending time in their (again fabulous!) home. Just look at the pool and the bedroom and the closets!

The first video of his channel introduces viewers to the series and what they can expect in future episodes. "I'm excited to be launching this very soon. I hope you tune in," Alex says. "We're going to share alot of the behind the scenes – a lot of my personal stories going back to high school, my days with the Mariners, Texas and the Yankees. The good, the bad and the ugly. Some of my greatest lessons learned from some of my biggest falls."

Besides offering an inside look at his life as a pro baseball player, he promises to share different aspects of his current life, including living with Puerto Rican stunner J. Lo. "I'm gonna bring you behind the scenes of my house, our office, the plane, the hotel, with our children, things that we're trying to do and accomplish and motivate," he says. "Some of our daily struggles and how we try to get up and go every single day trying to be the best we can be."

Check out the first episode above!