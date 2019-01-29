Thalía has without a doubt mastered the art of shock value. The singer’s fans could not be happier as today she surprised them with the video for her latest hit single, Lindo pero Bruto which dropped exclusively for Despierta America (Univision). The best part of the clip, in which she stars alongside Argentine singer Lali Espósito, is seeing the stars transform into real-life dolls. The Mexican singer gave her fans something to talk about when she shared a photo on Instagram where she looks just like a plastic doll.

A few days ago, Thalía took to social media to share a photo promoting the new song while standing next to Lali. While the photo doesn’t entirely showcase her body, a more recent pic fully reveals her stunning figure. The image has fans commenting with positive feedback as she looks just as beautiful today at 47 as she did in her twenties. So much so, that her Instagram post has already garnered more than 900,000 likes and thousands of comments from her fans in which they express how amazing she looks.

VIEW GALLERY Thalía channels a real-life plastic doll in her latest music video Photo: Instagram/@thalia

In the photo, Thalía appears to be a real-life doll in a revealing pink latex bodysuit paired with a red belt and fluorescent green thigh-high boots. The singer added more drama to her look with a yellow visor and tiny, fingerless gloves matching her leotard. Beauty-wise, the No Me Acuerdo singer’s mane is blonder than ever in a half up-do.

VIEW GALLERY The Lindo pero Bruto music video stars the Mexican singer alongside Lali Espósito Photo: Instagram/@thalia

As soon as Thalía shared a photo from her new video, fans were quick to respond with a round of split photos signaling the singer’s beauty. In addition, fans are convinced Thalía remains as beautiful as she did back at the beginning of her career when she was a solo artist and rising telenovela star in the ‘90s.

What's Next for Thalía

Following the world premiere of the Lindo pero Bruto video, just hours later, it's already a. hit among Thalía’s and Lali’s fans. Perhaps we will see them together at the award ceremony that celebrates the best in Latin music, the 31st annual Premio Lo Nuestro, set to take place on February 21. In the past, Thalía has also collaborated with Natti Natasha, who will also be attending the prestigious awards. As for nominations, Natti carries 15 nominations under her belt. Meanwhile, the Mexican singer could go home with two awards for Artist of the Year and Rock/Pop Collaboration of the Year.