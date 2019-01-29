Salma Hayek’s latest photo has fans convinced that she is in tune with the supernatural! The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress took to Instagram to pose with some art. While there wasn’t a filter on the photo, fans pointed out that they believe something extra was coming through the picture. “#nofilter #noretouching #magicmaking #strange,” the 52-year-old actress captioned the photo. In the picture, Salma closes her eyes and puts her hand on her chest – seemingly imitating the piece of art behind her. Although she didn’t add any effects, a flash of light comes through in the middle of the frame.

Salma Hayek's fans pointed out a spirit in her Instagram post Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

Fans of the actress were quick to wonder if there was some kind of spirit in her presence. “This picture is magical @salmahayek. Spirits all around you,” one user wrote. Another wrote: “That is a ghost in your hands. That means that you are in charge of your energy.” While some fans concluded that it was the supernatural, others felt it was the star’s natural beauty.

“I can see your real beauty comes from the spirit of light within you,” one fan said. “It is the spirit of truth alive in your heart that makes your radiance shine brightly in the world. Physical beauty has great power, and at the same time, it has its limitations in illusions.” So far the picture has picked up more than 100,000 likes from fans and some of Salma’s famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon.

The actress mentioned that the Instagram post had no filter or retouching, just "magic" Photo: Getty Images

Salma has been spending time in London soaking up the beauty of the UK. Last week, the actress took to Instagram to share that she was dreaming of sunshine. “Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam," she wrote in English and Spanish. In the throwback photo, Salma showed off her stunning beach body and curves in a one-piece leopard print swimsuit by designer Melissa Odabash.