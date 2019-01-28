Salma Hayek and Alec Baldwin are up to no good in their latest film! The trailer for their upcoming movie, Drunk Parents has arrived, and it does not disappoint. After Frank (Alec) and Nancy (Salma) move their daughter into college, they come into some money problems. The pair get the bright idea to rent out their next door neighbor’s house while he is away – and naturally find themselves in a handful of hilarious situations. After coming into trouble with the house’s latest tenant – played by Jim Gaffigan – the couple move in with a relative.

The hilarious trailer shows Alec and Salma flexing their comedy chops as they get into fights and come up with the next scheme to keep their money troubles a secret – all while having a little too much to drink. Joe Manganiello also makes a hilarious appearance. Sofia Vergara’s husband appears in a sequence of fight scenes and offers a laugh when the couple show up looking for a place to stay.

Drunk Parents is set to be released this year, although it does not have a release date. In real life, Salma, 52, and Alec, 60, have children of their own. The Mexican actress shares ten-year-old daughter Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault. Alec is father to five children. He shares, Carmen, five, Rafael, three, Leonardo, two and eight-month-old Romeo, with wife Hilaria Baldwin. The SNL star is also father to 23-year-old Ireland from a previous relationship.

Over the weekend, the actor stepped out at the SAG Awards with his wife and joked about parenthood. When asked where his children would be during the ceremony, the actor quipped with People, “We left them with the valet. They’re over there.” Hilaria joked: “Before this, they were all hiding under my dress, so maybe I have them under here. You never know.”