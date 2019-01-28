The awards season is in full swing and one of this year’s favorites is Roma by Alfonso Cuarón. Red carpets have been infused with both fashion and Mexican pride with actresses Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira proudly representing their home country accompanied by the famed Oscar-winning director. That may be why their absence from Sunday night's SAG Awards was so noticeable – and we know the reason behind it.

The SAGs are awards from actors to actors, so Alfonso Cuarón's direction of course doesn't fall under any of the categories up for grabs at the ceremony... but what about with Yalitza and Marina? There's a simple answer! The Awards are organized by the Screen Actor's Guild, an American actors' union, and because neither actress belongs to the association, their performances could not be considered for any awards, as explained in the live broadcast of the awards ceremony. There were of course familiar faces from other countries, like Antonio Banderas, who participated in this year’s show. That's because, thanks to their extensive international careers, they've officially joined the Union.

RELATED: Roma Stars Yalitza Aparicion and Marina de Tavira Score Oscar Nominations

Although Marina has an impressive career as an actress, her work has mainly been in productions outside of Hollywood. Yalitza, meanwhile, is a newly-minted star whose life has taken a total turn in the past year. After studying to become a school teacher, she tried her luck in front of the camera, without ever thinking her first performance would lead her to stardom – and even an Oscar nomination! Both actresses have been nominated for their roles among the 10 categories in which Roma is up for a trophy.

Although Yalitza has already competed head-to-head with other notable Hollywood actors in different awards ceremonies, and Marina is preparing to do the same at the end of February at the Academy Awards, we will have to wait a couple of weeks to see them on another red carpet.

RELATED: Yalitza Aparicio Becomes A-List Star's 'Crush'

While Yalitza did not appear at the SAG Awards, the actress surprised her fans by appearing in a video shared by Luis Miguel actor Diego Boneta on Instagram. Although we don’t know what project they're collaborating on, they were seen getting very close, celebrating Yalitza’s Oscar nomination. What surprises are they planning?