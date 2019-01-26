Demi Lovato is celebrating a very special milestone. The Tell Me You Love Me singer took to her Instagram stories on Friday, January 25, to share that she is officially six months sober. In the first photo, the 26-year-old shared a picture of a cake with a message from her team. “Happy 6 mo we are so f –g proud of you,” the note next to the cake read. In a follow up post, the Confident singer proudly showed off her “Six months” chip.

Demi Lovato marked six months sober Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

The former Disney channel star has been in recovery since suffering a near-fatal overdose in July. After Demi was found unconscious in her home, she was rushed to the hospital – where she stayed for two weeks before checking into rehab. Demi completed her treatment in November and has since been transitioning back into life and working on her recovery. In December, the Sorry Not Sorry singer took to her Twitter to set the record straight about the process. The star hit back at the false narrative that was created about her sobriety.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF,” she tweeted. “Then addressing media directly, she said, “Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.” She continued: “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today. But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s–t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

The Tell Me You Love Me singer shared a photo of her chip celebrating her milestone Photo: Instagram/@ddlovato

Demi has been taking that space and spending time with family, friends and her rumored new beau. Earlier this month, the superstar shared a message to her fans, thanking them for their support. "I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with my family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready,” she tweeted last month. “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f—king much. Thank you.”