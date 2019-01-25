Beyoncé has fans seeing double! The Lemonade singer took to Instagram on Thursday, January 24, to share a side-by-side of her and daughter Blue Ivy. “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up.” The fan-made photo shows a young Beyoncé on the left and her and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter on the right. Blue is a spitting image of her mother with matching hair and smiles.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter look identical at the age of seven Photo: Instagram/@beyonce

Bey’s proud mommy moment didn’t stop there. The 37-year-old mother-of-three shared a series of shots captured by her daughter. The Hold Up singer, who has introduced captions on her Instagram post, gave her daughter a sweet photog shout out. “Photo Credit: B.IV.” In the shots, Queen Bey poses on a multi-color wall in an equally colorful two-piece set. Never forgetting the details, there is a shot of the pop star’s hands, showcasing her stellar rings and nails. In the mix is a shot of Blue, smiling as she shows off her floral print sweat suit.

Beyoncé, who is also mother to one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, always finds a place for her adorable daughter on her page. The Formation singer has shared a series of pictures featuring her and Blue in similar attire. Prior to her recent post, Blue made an appearance in Bey’s 2018 recap video. The seven-year-old was spotted dressed for the theme of her parent’s parties, playing around with silly filters and her infamous moment at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Last year, the superstar, who has been married to Jay-Z since 2008, opened up about the goals she has for her children. “As the mother of two girls, it’s important to me that they see themselves too—in books, films, and on runways,” she wrote inside of Vogue. “It’s important to me that they see themselves as CEOs, as bosses, and that they know they can write the script for their own lives—that they can speak their minds and they have no ceiling.”