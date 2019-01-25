Earlier this week, power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez challenged their fans to join them on a 10-day no carb and no sugar challenge. "This 10-day challenge is starting to get lonely, so we’re challenging YOU!" J.Lo wrote in a caption to an Instagram video, which featured the couple coming out of a workout together. If you're thinking, this challenge isn't for you, think again. The 49-year-old stunner just posted a progress picture of herself, and the results are incredible!

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to show off her progress picture from her 10-day no carbs and no sugar challenge Photo: Instagram/jlo

"Day 4 & feeling..... a lil better :) Who’s with me?" The Second Act actress captioned a photo of herself on her Instagram. In the photo, Jennifer is wearing a blue sports bra and colorful bottoms, but the most eye-catching detail is her bulging abs. And everyone noticed. Kelly Rowland commented, "I'll have whatever TF she's having!" while her co-star Vanessa Hudgens simply said, "Get it mama." Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen jokingly wrote, "I'm suddenly feeling straight."

J. Lo's beau also took to social media to encourage fans to get in on this healthy challenge. He posted a video of the two working out and promised all his followers that he and Jennifer would stick through the entire challenge. "We pinky promise, he wrote, followed by "someone hide the cookie dough."

If this is only day four, we can't imagine what Jennifer's abs will look like at the end of the challenge. But one thing is for sure—the power couple is going hard on their first cheat day. "I can't wait to eat a huge pizza and buffalo wings when this is over," Alex shared.