Not everything in Chris Hemsworth's life is perfect. This "Thor" star shows that even though he's truly #fitnessgoals, soccer is one game that he doesn't exactly excel at. Nowhere was that more clear then when this superhero and dad tried to get on the field with locals playing a pickup game in Thailand. Hit play and watch the Hollywood star hilariously enjoying himself with a soccer ball and lots of self-deprecating laughter at his own shortcomings.