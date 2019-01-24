Yalitza Aparicio is taking Hollywood by storm and winning the hearts of those who have watched Alfonso Cuaron’s, Roma. There’s no doubt people everywhere are fascinated by Yalitza’s extraordinary rise to stardom, and that includes Jessica Alba, who featured Yalitza as her Woman Crush Wednesday this week. The Honest Beauty founder took to social media to express her pride and admiration for the Oscar nominee using a carousel of Yalitza’s photos – including red carpet appearances, her Vogue cover and magazine editorials – accompanied with a long text of kind words.

Yalitza has been congratulated by several fellow Latina actresses

Jessica was effusive in her praise. “@yalitzaapariciomtz is the First Mexican Indigenous Woman nominated for an #Oscar @theacademy," she wrote. "Her performance in @alfonsocuaron film #Roma is So beautifully tender, her ability to put forth naivety and youthful hope coupled with her quiet unwavering strength with the family she works with, made her the heart of the film... it doesn’t beat without her at the center(@guardian)."

The beauty entrepreneur continued, “I went on the journey of this story with her and felt every and all emotions alongside her. What a true beauty she is as a performer, person (I’ve been stalking her online interviews) and she’s quickly become a fashion icon.”

Jessica Alba named Yalitza her #WCW

Jessica’s thoughtful message follows Salma Hayek’s, who also took to Instagram to congratulate Yalitza following the news of her Oscar nomination for Best Actress. The Beatriz at Dinner star shared a photo featuring both her and Yalitza standing over the red carpet on different occasions. Salma expressed how it felt to no longer stand alone as the only Mexican actress nominated in the Best Actress category.

As for Jessica, she ended her note by thanking Yalitza for breaking barriers and encouraged her followers to lift her up. “She’s been thrust into the spotlight, which is challenging for even the most seasoned performers, and has handled it with such grace and humility," the Machete star wrote. "Let’s lift her up folks and give this star mad love! Thank you Yalitza for breaking down barriers and being a pillar of strength and light for women, Mexican women, indigenous people and domestic workers. I’m looking forward to watching where you will go next.”