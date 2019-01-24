While the demands of balancing family, fame and a hectic work schedule often pull Jennifer Lopez in many different directions, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for her children either. Growing up with one of the world’s most famous celebrities as their mother hasn’t been easy, but Max and Emme – Jennifer’s ten-year-old twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony - have come to terms with Jennifer’s career choice.

“They know what I do and they know people know who I am. They know mummy is in movies, concerts, TV, produces and works a lot. They are used to it, it’s normal,” the brunette beauty said during a TV interview this week.

The Second Act star insists that her children always come first. “Kids helped me get more of a balance in my life, and when it comes to managing my time. I make sure they always feel like they are my priority, because they are,” the 49-year-old singer said in an interview via video-link on U.K. TV show Lorraine on Wednesday, January 23.

The twins might also decide to forge the same path as their mother in showbusiness. “They have seen me manage it in a normal way,” she continued. “We’re a normal family and while we are an entertainment family, we still have routine, boundaries and rules like every kid has - but most importantly, love.”

J-Lo’s life is teeming with love: for example, take her happy relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who is himself father to daughters, Ella,14, and Natasha, ten. The couple has piqued engagement rumors in recent months, but the actress maintains that she is more than comfortable with the way things are at the moment.

“Alex and I are both in a different place in our lives, we’re both adults with children, and both in a place where we can appreciate something that is special,” she gushed. “Where that all goes, no one knows, but right now, I’m in a happy, healthy and loving relationship. We try to do as much as we can together as we are so busy.”