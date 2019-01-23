Coco Rocha may have been walking the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris on Wednesday, January 23, but it was her three-year-old daughter who stole the show. Little Ioni James sat front row with her father, James Conran – and offered her best fashion week commentary. Ioni took over her mother’s Instagram account once it was time for the show to start. In a photo posted by the model, Ioni sits on her father's lap, as she waits for the show to start. Before the models took the stage, Ioni had a message for her famous mother’s followers.

Coco Rocha's dauhgter was her biggest fan during Paris Fashion Week Photo: Instagram/@cocorocha

“Mommy is the best model in the world,” the tot said to the camera, as she played around with the Instagram story filters. “I’m fabulous,” she exclaimed as her daddy laughed in the background of another post. When it was time for Coco to hit the runway, Ioni had a special message for her mommy from her seat. As the supermodel walked past, Ionio screamed out “I love you mommy,” causing Coco to break character and crack a smile.

After the show, the budding fashionista gave her own review of her mother’s performance. “Momy did so good,” she said. Coco got ahold of her account and shared a recording of her daughter’s message for the famed designer. “Great show, Mr. Gaultier,” Ioni said to the camera. The 30-year-old model also shared a sweet video of her and her daughter walking hand-in-hand as the paparazzi took their picture while they left the venue.

The supermodel took to her Instagram to share the video of her daughter's sweet reaction during the show. “So lucky to have my baby girl cheer me on today as I walked for Uncle @jpgaultierofficial,” Coco, who is also mother to a baby boy named Iver wrote. “I love you too @ioniconran.” Ioni, who often poses for fun shots with her mother, and shows off her impeccable style on her own mini Instagram account, has been tagging along in Paris with her mother since the start of Fashion Week.

Coco is also mother to one-year-old son Photo: Instagram/@cocorocha

Coco took to her Instagram to share a sweet picture of her and her little girl enjoying time in the City of Lights. “This little girl is the best travel buddy anyone could ask for,” she wrote. “Having an amazing couture season with @ioniconran #parishautecouture.”