Shakira is determined to make sure she'll look nothing short of spectacular in her upcoming concerts. “The break is over!” pronounced the Colombian singer on Instagram. After a dream Christmas with her footballer partner Gerard Piqué and their two kids, Milan and Sasha, the star has returned to the gym with the help of her personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, the fitness guru who has toned the figures of A-list clients including Karlie Kloss, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff.

The fitness expert carries out a foolproof program that combines cardio and dance, in addition to strength exercises, a routine she also practices with Shakira who, at 41 years old, boasts an enviable figure. The Chantaje singer has trained with Anna for almost a decade. “We met when I wanted to get in shape to promote my album She-Wolf,” the singer told Us Magazine.

Anna also helped Shakira maintain her level of fitness fit before and after she gave birth to her two sons. “Shakira trained differently after giving birth than her typical routine because she had to slowly work her back in a real way for a mom. Also in a safe way for her body,” Anna shared after the birth of little Sasha, who is about to turn four years old (on January 30).

The singer has resumed her fitness routine after suffering a great loss. On her social media accounts, Shakira has lamented the death of a follower who deeply admired her work. “Gerardo, I am thinking of you and wherever you are I remember you,” she posted on her Instagram in Spanish, with a carousel of photos. The post has had a great impact and among the comments of support is one from Alejandro Sanz. “Rest in peace. The fans are part of the family,” said the Broken Heart singer.

The artist, who just finished her last tour, her first after becoming a mother, continues to achieve success with Clandestino, a collaboration with Maluma. She is also in a great place as far as her romance with her Barcelona soccer star love is concerned. Shakira and Piqué are as united as ever, despite the constant rumors that their relationship is in crisis. “I’m sure that in the future I’m marrying Shakira,” revealed the forward a while ago. Will there be a wedding in 2019? only time will tell.