Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family always have their ears to the ground for any possible pregnancy news. Five of Kris Jenner’s six children has had children of their own – including her youngest, Kylie Jenner. That’s why, when Kylie took to Twitter recently to announce she had something “cooking," her followers wondered if she might be pregnant again. On Monday, the makeup mogul tweeted, “I have something really exciting I get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile I can’t wait to share my new project already.”

Kylie's little girl will soon be celebrating her first birthday Photo: Instagram:/@kyliejenner

Almost immediately her more than 26 million followers began speculating as to what the fuss might be about. One user, @jenniestacio, didn’t hesitate to ask the million dollar question in response to Kylie's tweet. “Are you pregnant again??” she wrote. But the mom-of-one quickly shut down that possbility. “Noooo lol," Kylie wrote.

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their little girl and first child, Stormi Webster, almost a year ago in February. And with the celebration of her first birthday quickly approaching, the idea of Stormi becoming a big sister is not entirely off the table and will likely happen “sooner rather than later,” according to People.

In a feature for the cover of the January issue of Rolling Stone, 26-year-old Travis said kids are always on his and Kylie’s mind. “We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy,” he said. In regards to parenting, the Know No Better rapper said, “We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She’ll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot.”

Kylie has yet to reveal exactly what she's got "cooking." But, for now, she's confirmed that it's not another bun in the oven.